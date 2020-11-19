West Virginia chosen for new metal packaging plant

WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say metal packaging manufacturer Gruppo Fanti has chosen West Virginia as the site of its first U.S. plant, bringing 40 jobs and an investment of $30 million to Weirton. The company is headquartered in Bologna, Italy. Gov. Jim Justice’s office says Fanti Group was founded in 1948, specializing in packaging, and operates several plants in Italy along with production and commercial facilities in Europe, Russia and Africa that make more than 100 million metal cans every year. State Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said the state competed with Pennsylvania and Ohio for the facility.