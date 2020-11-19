West Virginia man arrested for making terroristic threats against Governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) An investigation is underway after terroristic threats were made against Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, on Wednesday.
According to a release by the West Virginia State Police, the threats were made to Governor Justice and his staff, via social media. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a Charleston man, Steven Long, on November 19th 2020.
"The West Virginia State Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy regarding terroristic threats," the release said.
