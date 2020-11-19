West Virginia’s Capitol dome to be visible again soon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say the West Virginia Capitol dome will be visible again by the end of the month. The gold dome has been covered for more than a year as construction crews repaired water damage and made other improvements. West Virginia Department of Administration Secretary Allen McVey told WCHS-TV that a white protective covering over the dome will be fully removed at the end of November and scaffolding will be removed later. McVey said outside repairs are essentially complete, but there’s still interior work to do. The entire $15 million project is expected to be completed in May.