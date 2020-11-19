What’s the ceiling for UC, BYU, Marshall, Coastal & Liberty?

The current AP Top 25 features five unbeaten teams from outside the Power Five conferences: No. 7 Cincinnati, No. 8 BYU, No. 15 Coastal Carolina, co-No. 15 Marshall and No. 21 Liberty. This unusual season has created an opportunity for those teams to climb the rankings. But many of their toughest games were canceled, providing fewer opportunities to prove skeptics wrong. The postseason bowl system tends to favor big-name schools from wealthy conferences. Next week’s College Football Playoff rankings will mean a lot to some of these overlooked unbeaten teams.