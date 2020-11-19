Winner of Bill Cole Cares campaign takes home car

BLUEFIELD, W.v. (WVVA) -- Leah Walker is the new owner of a 2013 Nissan Rogue SL with only 50,000 miles on it and a free ten year, 100,000 mile warranty.

Walker entered the showroom believing she was a "finalist", but was met with confetti and the exciting news that she was the actual winner.

"I'm happy… I just thank you guys, I didn't expect this today. I thought that y'all would have to take time to pick a winner," Walker said when asked about the big moment. "And you know, I told them, I would be happy for whoever would get it. But I never thought it would be me. "

This young mother of two was nominated from over 100 contestants entered in the Bill Cole Cares campaign.

"Her over 200,000 mile Jeep is laying down and dying. And she actually works her job as in senior care, so she needs dependable transportation to get out and take care of the people that she's charged with taking care of," said Cole. "In addition, she has two young daughters and her parents that she cares for."

This is one of many campaigns that Bill Cole wishes to host for the community, with the next to hopefully occur in the first quarter of January.