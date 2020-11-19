WVU-Youngstown State matchup in Morgantown postponed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineers will have to wait a little longer to play their first true home game this season, as the December 2 matchup with Youngstown State has been postponed.

WVU made the announcement on Thursday afternoon that the game will not be played as scheduled. The Penguins are halting team activities due to COVID-19 related issues. The two schools, however, are looking to find a different date in December to reschedule the contest.

Bob Huggins and company will still open the season in Sioux Falls, South Dakota in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Wednesday at 2 p.m.