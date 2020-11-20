2nd Virginia man convicted in fatal shooting of 9-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been convicted of murder and other charges for the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl and the wounding of another child in a Richmond park last year. News outlets report a Richmond City Circuit Court jury found Jermaine Davis guilty Thursday after a two day trial. Markiya Dickson was killed in May 2019 when bullets ripped through a cookout at Carter Jones Park. An 11-year-old boy and a third person were wounded. The jury has recommended that Davis spends 33 years behind bars. He is expected to be sentenced in February. Defense attorney Leonard McCall says they plan to appeal.