A couple of disturbances will bring changes to our weather pattern into the weekend

High pressure is beginning to lose its grip this evening, as a weak cold front to our north begins to slide into the viewing area.

Expect only a stray shower north of I-64 tonight, but we all will notice an increase in clouds into the evening and overnight hours.

This frontal boundary will pester us throughout most of the weekend. Although the weekend does not look like a washout by any means, we will see more clouds than sunshine for Saturday and Sunday.

We will be mostly cloudy for Saturday, with a few lighter shower here and there. High temperatures will hover right around the upper 50s and low 60s into Saturday afternoon. However, temperatures will be mainly dependent on how much sunshine we are able to receive.

Clouds and stray showers stick around into Saturday night, with temperatures falling into the mid-upper 40s.

Sunday will feature a second cold front crossing the viewing area. This second frontal boundary will bring gloomy weather conditions for your Sunday forecast.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with lighter showers remaining a possibility throughout the day, mainly during the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will struggle to climb on Sunday, with highs only reaching the low-mid 50s into the afternoon.

