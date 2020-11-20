Alleged Sinaloa Cartel member extradited to US from Italy

New York (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that a former Mexican federal police officer accused of trafficking drugs for the Sinaloa Cartel was extradited this week to the U.S. from Italy. Ramón Santoyo-Cristobal, also known as “Dr. Wagner,” faces charges of participating in a long-running conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin from Mexico into the United States, as well as laundering millions of dollars in drug proceeds. He was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of California in 2016. The Department of Justice said Santoyo-Cristobal was a fugitive for almost three years until he was arrested in 2019 in Rome.