Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors will start the NBA season next month in Tampa, Florida, because of travel restrictions the Canadian government has put in place stemming from the pandemic. An official familiar with the federal government’s decision told The Associated Press on Friday there is too much COVID-19 circulating in the United States to allow for cross-border travel that is not essential. The official says there’s a chance that at some point next year the decision could be reviewed. The Raptors are the NBA’s lone Canadian team. NBA training camps are two weeks away and the season starts Dec. 22.