Asian shares mixed amid tug of war between hope, fear

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed in muted trading after Wall Street eked out modest gains amid a tug of war between worries about the worsening pandemic in the present and optimism that a vaccine will rescue the economy in the future. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped in Friday afternoon trading. Shares fell in Australia, while rising in South Korea and China. Investors are looking ahead to data out next week on the health of regional economies, including India, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. Stocks ended higher on Wall Street, after flip-flopping much of the day.