Barely out of crisis, Greek economy hammered by new lockdown

Greece has downgraded its forecasts for the economy this year to include the impact of a second lockdown. It now expects a sharper drop this year and a faster rebound next year. The national debt is now expected to exceed 200% of annual output. The pandemic has rocked the Greek economy which is heavily dependent on tourism and remains burdened with high levels of public and private debt following years of financial crisis and successive international bailouts programs between 2010 and 2018. The government imposed a second lockdown nationwide on Nov. 7 to cope with a surge in coronavirus infections.