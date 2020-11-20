Bluestone Health expanding facility to Downtown Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA)- A state-of-the-art healthcare facility is coming to downtown Bluefield next year.

The Hawley Building on Bland Street is set to become the new location of a federally qualified health center. Bluestone Health is expanding their company to provide improved access of quality healthcare to downtown Bluefield.

"We're excited about this. Number one it will provide an enhancement in healthcare, but number two it's going to be an attraction to bring folks to downtown Bluefield," BEDA Executive Director, Jim Spencer said.

"I'm ecstatic. When there's growth, and providing healthcare to Mercer County. We are a community healthcare center and we like to do things in our community. So yes, we are very excited about this adventure," CEO of Bluestone Health, Linda Hutches said.

The new Bluestone location will provide full primary care services, but the ability to provide an urgent care option is part of longer-range planning for this facility. It's meant to serve the entire region.

"Healthcare is changing with COVID-19. Having an enhanced medical facility downtown is going to be great. This is an added piece, because no one wants to live in an area that doesn't have quality healthcare," Spencer said.

The new facility comes in the wake of the loss of Bluefield Regional Medical Center, which closed this summer. Bluestone's CEO said the new addition downtown could also bring addition jobs to the city.

"That area is devastated from that loss," Hutchens said. "Yes we will be looking to add some additional staffing. We hope to fill that void somewhat. We will be hiring some staff probably because it's a bigger location. We look to add some x-rays in the future, and we're looking to add some urgent care staff."

Hutchens hopes to also add a state of the art kitchen, as well as an area for gatherings on one of the new floors.

The new facility is expected to open next summer.