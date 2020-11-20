California officials announce takedown of Aryan Brotherhood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California authorities say they have dismantled the senior leadership of the white supremacist Aryan Brotherhood as part of a statewide takedown of the notorious prison gang and its associates in the Fresnecks street gang in Fresno County. The investigation includes federal and state charges for more than 100 defendants in California, Nevada and Montana. Half of the suspects were arrested Thursday in California and others remain at large. The arrests were announced Friday during a news conference. The Fresnecks allegedly worked on the streets under the direction of the Aryan Brotherhood.