China FM to visit Japan to discuss virus, regional concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s foreign minister says his Chinese counterpart will visit Tokyo next week as the two Asian powers discuss ways to resume bilateral visits to revive their pandemic-hit economies and other regional issues. During the Nov. 24-25 visit, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are expected to discuss resuming business trips between the world’s No. 2 and No. 3 economies through the “business track” program that allows visitors to engage in limited business activity during their 14-day quarantine period.