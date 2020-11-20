College students receive free ready-to-cook Thanksgiving meals

CEDAR BLUFF, Va (WVVA) - Some students in Tazewell County received free ready-to-cook Thanksgiving meals Thursday. The food was packaged and then given to about 50 students.

They attend Southwest Virginia Community College in Cedar Bluff. College representatives say normally, they host a Thanksgiving meal on campus.

Every year, they feed about 400 students and employees, but this year is different due to the state's restrictions on large gatherings.

This year's dinner includes packages of ready to cook Thanksgiving meals, with everything from a frozen turkey to stuffing to macaroni and cheese.