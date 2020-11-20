Complaints against Milwaukee officer who killed 3 dismissed

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee police and fire commission has voted to dismiss the complaints against a police officer filed by the families of three men he fatally shot while on duty since 2015. The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission unanimously voted Thursday in favor of a resolution that dismisses all pending matters relating to Joseph Mensah, including complaints by the families of Alvin Cole, Jay Anderson Jr. and Antonio Gonzales. Mensah has signed a separation agreement with the City of Wauwatosa to resign from the police department, effective Nov. 30. In doing so, the city agreed to compensate Mensah at least $130,000 in pay and benefits during and following his resignation.