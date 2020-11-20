Death toll in Summers County nursing home rises

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The Summer County Health Dept. reported three new deaths inside the Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hinton on Friday, bringing the total number of casualties from COVID-19 crisis to seven.

As of Friday, the nursing home had 41 active resident cases and two active staff cases.



At Governor Jim Justice's daily press conference Friday, Dr. Ayne Amjad briefed the press on state efforts to help contain the outbreak.



"We are following along there, our EPI team as well. We have been checking in with them and their PPE supplies and staff. The last time we checked with them, they had the supplies that they need. Our other staff has visited there at least twice and the National Guard has been there as well."



In a press release from late October, the nursing home released a press release via Facebook saying they are working diligently to clean the facility and isolate the positive cases. However, staff inside the facility told WVVA News late Friday there are continued struggles in obtaining adequate cleaning supplies and staffing levels to contain the outbreak.