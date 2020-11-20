Hamlet Trail Bridge in Glade Creek area temporarily closed for repairs

GLEN JEAN, W. Va. (WVVA) - New River Gorge National Superintendent Lizzie Watts announced today that the trail bridge providing access to the historic town of Hamlet in the Glade Creek area of the park will temporarily closed for repairs.

The repairs will either begin on Monday, November 30 or Monday, December 7.

Hamlet should still be accessible by fording through Glade Creek, said Watts, barring any heavy rain that could cause water levels to rise in the area.

"Please use caution," Watts added. "Although creek levels are typically lower during the fall and early winter, conditions can rapidly change, so be aware of forecasted rain at and upstream of the Hamlet bridge."

Watts also noted that the bridge may be open on weekends, but some weekend closures may be needed depending on the bridge's condition and construction progress.

The closure of the trail bridge is expected to last from four to six weeks and will involve the cleaning and painting of the structural steel, repairing concrete on pier caps, cleaning masonry joints, and engineering to prevent additional erosion.

These corrective measures are being implemented to avoid future developments of more severe or costly problems that may arise from the approximately 120-year old structure.

Updated closure information with dates will be posted on the park website, Facebook, and Twitter.

For more information on this and other events in the park, contact the Canyon Rim Visitor Center at (304) 574-2115, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/neri, and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The closure date will be posted as soon as it is available on the park's Alert page.