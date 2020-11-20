Heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As college students prepare to go home for the holidays, some schools are quickly ramping up COVID-19 testing to try to keep infections from spreading further as the coronavirus surges across the U.S. Thousands of cases have been connected to campuses since schools opened their doors this fall, forcing students to quarantine in dorms and shifting classes online. Most schools don’t do regular testing of all students, but since early November, there’s been an uptick of colleges from Indiana to New York requiring or encouraging widespread testing. It comes as many students head home for Thanksgiving, raising the risk of the virus spreading among family, friends and other travelers.