High pressure keeps us dry for Friday; rain chances increase into early next week

High pressure sticks around our region today providing another warm and sunny day. Temperatures will raise into the 60s for most of the viewing area. Winds will be breezy at times for some. Could see wind gusts hit 15-20 MPH during the morning and afternoon.

Overnight clouds will increase leading to a night of partly cloudy skies. Temperatures overnight will fall into the 30s and 40s.

Our Saturday looks mostly dry, but we could see a few showers for our northern counties (areas north of I-64).

Times of sun and clouds will hang out for Saturday as a front passes into the area. This frontal system will hang out into Sunday and Monday. Stray showers are possible on Sunday, but most of the rain will cross through Sunday night into Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon we should see drier conditions as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures will cool down on Monday. Highs are forecast into the 40s with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s again. Tuesday will still be considered cooler as cool air will wrap in behind the front, but by the middle of the work week temperatures will bounce back up to average.