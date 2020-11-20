Israel PM to undergo routine exam under sedation

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says he will undergo a routine examination of his digestive tract while under sedation. Defense Minister Benny Gantz will serve as acting prime minister during Friday’s examination. Netanyahu and Gantz are political rivals who battled to a stalemate in three hard-fought elections in less than a year. They formed an emergency unity government earlier this year to combat the coronavirus, but the coalition has been mired in political infighting.