Justice: Situation at Stevens Correctional “improving”

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) - The largest COVID-19 outbreak at a correctional facility in the state is improving, according to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

In his Friday press briefing, Justice reported that nearly 40 inmates have recovered. 226 prisoners there remain positive for COVID-19.

22 staff members there have also recovered. 25 remain positive, as of Friday.

However, the impact of the outbreak is being felt outside the walls of the facility, according to State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad.

"We have seen an uptick in community members going in for testing," she said. "So as far as community spread - we do know that contacts, possibly family members - people are going in for testing."

She added that the West Virginia National Guard completed sanitation of the facility on Thursday.

