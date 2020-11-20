Lady Blues thankful for 2020-21 season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State women's basketball will see its first meaningful game action for the first time since last spring on Saturday.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still hanging around, impacting programs across the country. So, just the thought of being out on the court has head coach Ryan Bailey and his players feeling thankful.

"It's game time," he said. "I mean we actually get to play a game tomorrow -- that's the exciting part about it. I know the girls are extremely excited about that part of it."

"A lot of schools have been shutting down, so the fact that we still have this opportunity to come out here and do what we love -- I just look at it as a blessing," senior guard Ameera McClain said.

"We don't know if we'll play after break or games will be cancelled," redshirt junior forward Jia Coppola added. "So, we just have to play like it's our last opportunity, because we didn't know it was our last opportunity at Nationals last year."

The Lady Blues will open the season with WVU Tech at 2 p.m.