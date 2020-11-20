Mercer, McDowell combine for 100+ cases of COVID-19 Friday

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Amid a coronavirus surge in the Mountain State, Mercer and McDowell Counties account for more than 100 cases in just 24 hours.

33 new cases were reported in Mercer County on Friday, according to Brenda Donithan, Interim Health Department Administrator.

77 cases were confirmed in McDowell County the same day. 62 of those were 'associated with a confirmed outbreak,' health officials say.

It was not immediately released if that outbreak was at Stevens Correctional Center, where 226 inmates and 25 staff members are currently positive for the coronavirus.

1,081 new cases were reported statewide on Friday, a new record-high.

