Money available for college students impacted by COVID-19

(WVVA) - If you're going to college or thinking about it in Virginia, there's some money available to possibly help you. Recently, Southwest Virginia Community College received a portion of $30 million for re-employing Virginians.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) announced that money as part of CARES Act dollars to help Virginians impacted by COVID-19 who want to pursue workforce training in a high demand field. This is being calling the Re-employing Virginians (REV) initiative.

Dr. Robert Brandon, the Vice President of Academic and Student Services at Southwest Virginia Community College, located in Cedar Bluff, Virginia, helps explain how students can benefit. Learn more by watching the interview with Dr. Brandon.

For more information about Southwest Virginia Community College, go here.