NASA will launch one of two satellites on Saturday, both will help monitor climate change

As our planet continues to heat up, we continue to see an increase in natural disasters worldwide. Including record breaking cyclones, wildfires, droughts and heart-breaking floods.

Sea-level rise is one of the most visible indicators of climate change across the globe. As our planet constantly warms, we see melting of our glaciers, which is actually adding to the volume of our sea-levels.

According to NASA Engineer Shannon Statham, 90% of the heat that is trapped into the atmosphere by greenhouse gases is absorbed by our oceans, leading to more increases in sea-level.

NASA's mission to study our oceans will include two satellites.

"Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich is all about water and we are specifically measuring the heights are our oceans with very precise detection and continuing a record that NASA started nearly thirty years ago in the early 90s, to measure our rising seas." Shannon Statham, NASA Engineer

The satellites will also be able to provide the temperature and humidity of the atmosphere, which are two key elements to weather forecasting. The hope is that these satellites will improve weather forecasting and climate models.

According to Statham, although there are two satellites, they both will not launch on Saturday.

"Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, the first satellite will launch tomorrow out of Vineburg air force base in California and the second satellite will launch in 2025 so that we are able to get a decades long of continuous measurements." Shannon Statham, NASA Engineer

