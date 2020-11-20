Owl found in Rockefeller Center tree could take flight soon

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (AP) — A tiny owl that was found dehydrated and hungry in the branches of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is eating its way back to good health and set to be released back into the wild Saturday. The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the holiday tree in Manhattan. The Norway spruce was cut down 170 miles north in upstate New York and brought to Manhattan on Saturday. The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties. It is dining on mice in preparation for a return to the wild, tentatively before dusk Saturday.