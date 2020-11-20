Small business booms in White Sulphur Springs

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS W. VA. (WVVA) - Small businesses are booming in White Sulphur Springs.

City leaders are urging people to shop small this holiday season.

Many small businesses have come to the region lately despite hardships, such as COVID-19 and flood of 2016, which had a drastic impact on the community.

Mark Gillespie, a City Council member in White Sulphur Springs, said things are looking up as they continue to welcome local businesses into the area.

"If you look at White Sulphur, the resiliency this community has is absolutely incredible, just look at the new businesses that have come in," said Gillespie. "The economic factor downtown was very bleak before then. When the flood hit, it was just devastating, but we're strong people, we can rebuild, and we have with the help of others."

Gillespie is expecting to open even more small locally owned businesses in the next few years.