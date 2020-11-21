39 Kroger stores in West Virginia ratify a new contract with Kroger Mid-Atlantic associates

ROANOKE, Va. (WVVA) - The Kroger Mid-Atlantic division announced today that associates working at 39 Kroger stores in West Virginia and surrounding areas have ratified a new labor agreement.

The new agreement will increase wages and ensure access to affordable comprehensive health care coverage.

“Kroger is pleased our associates have ratified the contract and recognized our continued investment in their success,” said Paula Ginnett, president of the Kroger Mid-Atlantic division.

“This contract provides wage increases for every associate while keeping associate weekly contributions for health care benefits the same through 2021. This is affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates. I appreciate our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day.”

The Mid-Atlantic division agreement with The United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 400 will include more than $20 million in wage investment and nearly $100 million in investment that maintains exceptional health care benefits.

This agreement covers more than 4,200 associates in West Virginia and surrounding areas.

