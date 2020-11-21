Bluefield advances to fourth-straight Class AA semifinal

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The No. 2 Beavers rode an incredibly fast start past No. 10 North Marion at home on Friday night, 33-10.

Bluefield scored on offense, on special teams and recovered three fumbles in the first half to jump out to a 19-7 advantage. A score in each of the final two quarters provided the insurance.

Fred Simon and company will see No. 6 Fairmont Senior for the fourth time in as many postseasons. The Polar Bears will make the trip to Bluefield for a Class AA semifinal next week.