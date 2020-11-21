BREAKING: The Page Kincaid PSD Board has made a final decision

A hearing set for Tuesday between the Fayette County Commission and the Page Kincaid PSD was canceled yesterday.

The hearing called for the removal of the PSD board members to allow a different business to take over the system that has had polluted water for years.

The board members officially resigned yesterday, making the need for a hearing unnecessary.

A county commissioner said there is still some work to be done, though he sees this as good news.

"It's going to take a little while to get it completely done, but with their patience and with the help they're receiving from the state and through West Virginia American Water we will get this done," said Fayette County Commissioner John Brenemen.

Residents who were petitioning for the removal of the board members said they are please with the removal and await the repairs that will continue to be made by the West Virginia American Water company.

Stay up to date with the latest news on WVVA.com