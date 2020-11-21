Criminal justice reformers cheer multiple election victories

NEW YORK (AP) — Almost six months after the death of George Floyd, criminal justice reform advocates are cheering multiple victories in the 2020 election. Voters elected a handful of progressive prosecutors, approved ballot initiatives designed to ease mass incarceration and decriminalized drugs in several states. They also sent Black Lives Matter activists to Congress, restored voting rights to former prisoners and scored other gains sought by the protests that filled American streets last summer. Leaders in the movement want to build on those successes in 2021. These latest wins came out of an election that also saw setbacks, like some loss of momentum for defunding police.