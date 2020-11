FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Patriots struck first on the road Friday night, using the legs of star running back Atticus Goodson. However, the Polar Bears scored 43 unanswered points to secure a 43-15 victory.

No. 14 Independence finishes the season with a record of 5-3.

No. 6 Fairmont Senior will travel to No. 2 Bluefield for a Class AA semifinal matchup next week.