Israeli army says Gaza militants fired a rocket at Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a Palestinian rocket attack has caused damage to a structure in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. Palestinian militants in the nearby Gaza Strip launched the rocket on Saturday, setting off air-raid sirens in Ashkelon. No injuries were reported. The launch raised the likelihood of an Israeli reprisal in Gaza. Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all rocket fire out of the territory and usually strikes Hamas targets in response. Israel and the Islamic militant group that seeks its destruction have fought three wars and numerous skirmishes since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007.