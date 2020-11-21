Remaining local teams safe from county alert system update

(WVVA)- The latest county alert systems update may have had the most significant changes to the high school football schedule this season.

Bluefield, Midland Trail, and Greenbrier West were all cleared to play their upcoming matchups. Bluefield will play Fairmont Senior for the fourth straight postseason, and Midland Trail will play St. Marys in the Class A quarterfinals on Sunday, November 22nd.

Greenbrier West had the biggest potential change to their schedule. East Hardy and Tolsia's quarterfinal game was canceled after both teams failed to make it out of the "red" and "orange". The winner of their game with Richie County will automatically advance to the Class A State Championship game.