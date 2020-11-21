She fled Ethiopia’s fighting. Now she warns of ‘catastrophe’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — One of the few hundred evacuees from Ethiopia’s sealed-off Tigray region in an interview with The Associated Press offers rare details of anger, desperation and growing hunger as the warring sides reject international calls for dialogue or even a humanitarian corridor for aid. With communications severed to Tigray, supplies blocked at its borders and frantic United Nations and other aid workers using a small number of satellite phones to reach the world, it is extremely difficult to hear voices from those suffering on the ground. “I am telling you, people will slowly start to die,” the woman says.