Thai students rally for educational and political reforms

BANGKOK (AP) — Secondary school students in Thailand’s capital have rallied for educational and political reforms, defying government threats to crack down with legal action against the country’s high-profile protest movement. The rally was called by the group that calls itself “Bad Students,” mocking their status as rebels against traditional school rules and authorities. Though the original goals of the Bad Students included abolishing outmoded regulations such as dress codes and reforming antiquated curriculums, they now also support the demands of Thailand’s broader pro-democracy movement, which seeks major political change.