Tracking another cold front for Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds will provide for an excellent sunset tonight, as a weak cold front continues to preside over the region.

Expect more clouds tonight, with temperatures falling into the 40s. Grab a lighter jacket if you have any plans this evening or tonight.

We have seen a few spotty showers here and there, which will likely continue into the overnight hours. However, no need to cancel any plans, as showers will continue to be very light in nature.

Sunday looks mainly dry, but we are tracking a second cold front that will bring showers into the late evening and overnight hours.

We will be mostly cloudy through the day on Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-upper 50s and low 60s. Again, we look dry for the first half of the day, but rain showers will push into the viewing area late Sunday evening and into Sunday night.

Behind the second cold front will be colder and drier air. Temperatures Sunday night will fall into the 30s, with an isolated snow showers possible along the higher elevations into Monday morning.

Monday will looks dry, with gradual clearing throughout the day. However. we will be colder, with high temperatures only climbing into the 40s and overnight lows falling into the 20s.

We will start the work week off cold, but will that colder air stick around into the rest of the work week and even into Thanksgiving? Details tonight at 6 and 11 in your full 10-day forecast, with Meteorologist Brandon Lawson