American citizen killed in Burkina Faso, US State Dept says

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — An American citizen has been killed in the capital of the West African nation of Burkina Faso. The U.S. State Department says it was not aware that the person had any affiliation with the U.S. government, but declined to give more information out of respect for the privacy of the individual and the family. The shooting came a day before voters in Burkina Faso went to the polls for a presidential and legislative election. The landlocked nation has faced ongoing attacks linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State militants.