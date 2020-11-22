Ancient Madrid market reopens amid debate over virus rules

MADRID (AP) — Madrid’s ancient and emblematic Rastro flea market has reopened after a contentious eight-month closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has walloped the Spanish capital. With many major European flea markets still shut down, the Rastro’s return seems to be another example of Madrid’s bid to show that heavy coronavirus restrictions may not be necessary even among the latest surge of the virus and some sort of normality can resume with precautions. That stance has been both criticized and lauded. The Rastro is opening at 50% capacity, with half its 1,000 stalls alternating each Sunday for a maximum crowd of 2,700. Police with drones will monitor overcrowding.