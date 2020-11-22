Bluefield State Men’s Basketball team ready for season tip-off

(WVVA)- The Bluefield State Men's basketball team isn't just excited for their season opener on November 23rd, but just to be playing basketball at all.

"With COVID going on, you just don't know what you can expect," Said Head Coach Derrick Price. "So, to hear basketballs bouncing and sneakers screeching -- that's a good sign for us."

"It's definitely a blessing to have experience coming back from last year," said forward Taj-Maal Toney. "We were very young, but now we have experience -- we're ready for anything. Ready to just compete."

The Big Blue tip-off against Lincoln University on Monday.