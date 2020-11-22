COVID-19 Daily Update: WV DHHR announces more COVID-19 testing sites

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WVVA) - The WV Department of Health and Human Resources has announced that as of today, November 22, 2020, that there have been 1,021,783 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 40,478 total cases and 662 deaths.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, and a 60-year old female from Summers County.

“Today more West Virginia families are suffering the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We grieve for them and for everyone this virus has affected."

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Hancock, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

Boone County

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hancock County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, JD Rockefeller Vo Tech, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Lot, 5th and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Eleanor Fair Grounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 E. Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

For more testing locations, including pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

New sites are added daily.

Please remember to wear a mask when in public places and to stay six or more feet away from others to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.