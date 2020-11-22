Detroit and Richmond get season underway in Lexington

Detroit (0-0) vs. Richmond (0-0)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Richmond are getting the 2020-21 campaign underway. Detroit went 8-23 last year and finished ninth in the Horizon, while Richmond ended up 24-7 and finished second in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69 points per game last season. The Spiders offense scored 76.3 points per contest en route to a 10-3 record against competition outside the Atlantic 10 Conference. Detroit went 2-11 against non-conference programs last season.

