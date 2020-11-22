For rookie Thanksgiving cooks, expert tips to avoid disaster

NEW YORK (AP) — Food experts say Americans nervous about making their first Thanksgiving meals can follow a few basic tips to avoid disaster. They say to plan in advance, and leave enough time for frozen turkeys to defrost. Once thawed, experts say to resist any urges to rinse the bird before cooking, which could end up splattering germs around. Use a thermometer to make sure the bird is cooked to 165 degrees. That should kill any germs on the bird. And after everyone is done eating, experts say to refrigerate leftovers within two hours.