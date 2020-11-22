Maryland welcomes ODU in 2020-21 season opener

Old Dominion (0-0) vs. Maryland (0-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland gets its 2020-21 season going by hosting the Old Dominion Monarchs. Old Dominion went 13-19 last year and finished eighth in the CUSA, while Maryland ended up 24-7 and finished first in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland held its 11 non-conference opponents to an average of just 61.1 points per game last year. The Terrapins offense put up 77.5 points per matchup en route to a 10-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Old Dominion went 4-9 against non-conference schools in 2019-20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com