Mercer County Schools: classes going remote due to COVID-19

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Several grades at three separate Mercer County Schools will be going remote, starting Monday.

Even though the county is in the yellow and can continue in-person instruction, due to staff shortages because of COVID-19...

Eighth grade at Pikeview Middle, seventh grade at Bluefield Middle and sixth, seventh and eighth grade at Glenwood Middle will learn remotely.

All elementary students will learn in-person. While all other middle and high school students will follow a blended learning model.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, all students will learn remotely through Wednesday, Dec. 2nd, per the governor's orders.