Mount Hope business assists those in need during the holidays

FAYETTE COUNTY (WVVA)- A nonprofit organization in Mount hope is hosting it's first toy drive that kicked off yesterday.

The Harmony for Hope recognized that some may be struggling more than others to provide Christmas presents for their children this year and found a way to give back.

They are welcoming community members and others who are willing and able to assist those going without this year through toy and cash donations.

Anyone who would like to donate can go to the nonprofit that is located at 704 Main Street Mount Hope, West Virginia, 25880 and there will be someone on sight Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Everyone is asked to donate new boxed toys when giving a physical donation.

For more information on how you can donate click here to be redirected to the organization's Facebook page.