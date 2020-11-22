‘See ya next year:’ Burrow injury derails Bengals season

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Joe Burrow’s left knee injury cost the Cincinnati Bengals more than just one loss at Washington. It derails the team’s season devoted to giving the No. 1 pick as many snaps as possible in his rookie year. Burrow’s left leg bent the wrong way when he was hit high and low by two Washington linemen after throwing a pass. The Heisman Trophy winner couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart. Teammates and opponents rushed over to show support for Burrow before he was driven off the field. Burrow has thrown for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.