West Virginia lawmaker pushes for a decade old project to assist veterans

RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA)- Veterans in West Virginia may have the chance to reside in a Beckley nursing home, if more funding is provided to do so.

West Virginia Senator Rolland Roberts (R - Raleigh County, 09) is pushing for the continuation of the multi-million dollar project that he says would not only provide housing for veterans in need of assistance, but provide new jobs in the Beckley area.

"We've gotta get it started. It's just something that's been talked about for years and others have said 'we're going to work on the funding' there has been some funding. Six million dollars towards that, we need the other $8 million and it will take us as far as we need to go with getting the project done," Roberts said.

He adds that once the project is funded it could take a few years to complete, but it will be worth the wait.